Trump: Treatment of Manafort, Current Trial 'Sad'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told the reporters on Friday that he regrets the way his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been treated during his current trial for bank and tax fraud.

"I think it's a very sad day for our country. He worked for me for a very short period of time, but you know what, he happens to be a very good person. And I think it's very sad what they've done to Paul Manafort," Trump told reporters.

Manafort joined Trump's campaign in March of 2016 and served as its chairman from May to August of 2016.

This is the second day of jury deliberations in Manafort's trial.

READ MORE: US Congressman Says Trump Pardoning Manafort Would Be Grounds for Impeachment

Manafort pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and bank fraud charges based on allegations that he hid income from the US Internal Revenue Service that was earned working for a Ukrainian political party.

In early August, Donald Trump said that he didn't know who had been treated worse, mafia boss Al Capone or his former campaign chairman. Trump also emphasized that Manafort had worked for him only for a short period of time.