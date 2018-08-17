Register
19:28 GMT +317 August 2018
    Republican Presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul

    US Senator to Ask President to Lower Sanctions Against Russian Legislators

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senator Rand Paul said in an interview that he plans to ask President Donald Trump to take members of Russia's legislature off a sanctions list so that they can come to the United States.

    While on a trip to Moscow earlier this month, Paul invited members of the foreign affairs committees from both houses of the Russian legislature to visit the United States.

    "The chairmen of each of the committees is banned from coming to the United States because of sanctions. So one of the things I'm going to ask the president, I'm going to talk to the president this weekend, is I'm going to say, why don't we take people off the list who are in the legislature," Paul said in the interview on Fox News on Thursday.

    The dialogue between Moscow and Washington was relaunched following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on July 16. The two presidents discussed a wide range of issues related to the bilateral relations and undertook several initiatives, which are now expected to be elaborated at a lower level by the competent bodies.

    READ MORE: US Senator Invites Russian Lawmakers to Hold Talks in Washington

    In late June, a delegation of US Senators and members of the House of Representatives visited Russia and held meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and senior lawmakers. Paul urged to improve the interaction between US and Russian legislative bodies and expressed hope for an open dialogue between the two countries.

