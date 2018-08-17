Register
19:29 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Department of Justice

    Trump Wants to Nix Clearance of DOJ Official, Whose Wife Worked for Dossier Firm

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US
    Get short URL
    260

    As the US House of Representative Intelligence Committee report previously revealed, the presidential campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton ordered a dossier to prove his alleged ties to Russia.

    US President Donald Trump, responding to a question by journalists on the South Lawn before leaving the White House, stated that he expects to revoke the security clearance of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr "very quickly", calling the official a "disgrace."

    Justice Department Official Bruce Ohr, is being investigated by House Republicans over his links to Fusion GPS, the research firm that carried out the controversial dossier on Trump. His wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election.

    READ MORE: Emails Show Fusion GPS Lied About 2016 Contacts With DOJ - Report

    Ohr worked in the deputy attorney general's office until late 2017, when it was discovered he had contacts with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier.

    The statement was made two days after he revoked former CIA's Director John Brennan's security clearance. The president specified that the former intelligence official was using his status to make unfounded and outrageous allegations against Trump and his administration.

    READ MORE: Ex-CIA Director Brennan Calls Trump's Denial of Collision With Russia 'Hogwash'

    Brennan led the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. The White House is also reviewing the security clearances of other officials from the former president's administration.

    What Is Fusion GPS?

    In April 2018, the US House of Representative Intelligence Committee published a report, which revealed that the law firm Perkins Coie had hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to find alleged collusion between then-presidential candidate Trump and Russia.

    Christopher Steele insisted that he obtained his dossier information second and third-hand from what he claimed were high-placed Russian sources, such as government officials with links to the Kremlin and intelligence services.

    READ MORE: Carter Page: US Government ‘Abused' Its Power By Spying on Me

    As the House Intelligence Committee revealed, the document prepared by Steele was given directly to Perkins Coie and Fusion GPS, and indirectly to the Clinton campaign.

    Soon after Trump's victory in the presidential race, the US Intelligence Committee, as well as FBI, began conducting two separate probes into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US democratic process and characterized them as "absurd."

    READ MORE: Trump on Russia Probe: 'Collusion is Not a Crime'

    Tags:
    revoking, US Department of Justice, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse