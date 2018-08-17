Trump Wants to Nix Clearance of DOJ Official, Whose Wife Worked for Dossier Firm

As the US House of Representative Intelligence Committee report previously revealed, the presidential campaign of his rival Hillary Clinton ordered a dossier to prove his alleged ties to Russia.

US President Donald Trump, responding to a question by journalists on the South Lawn before leaving the White House, stated that he expects to revoke the security clearance of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr "very quickly", calling the official a "disgrace."

Justice Department Official Bruce Ohr, is being investigated by House Republicans over his links to Fusion GPS, the research firm that carried out the controversial dossier on Trump. His wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election.

Ohr worked in the deputy attorney general's office until late 2017, when it was discovered he had contacts with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier.

The statement was made two days after he revoked former CIA's Director John Brennan's security clearance. The president specified that the former intelligence official was using his status to make unfounded and outrageous allegations against Trump and his administration.

Brennan led the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. The White House is also reviewing the security clearances of other officials from the former president's administration.

What Is Fusion GPS?

In April 2018, the US House of Representative Intelligence Committee published a report, which revealed that the law firm Perkins Coie had hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to find alleged collusion between then-presidential candidate Trump and Russia.

Christopher Steele insisted that he obtained his dossier information second and third-hand from what he claimed were high-placed Russian sources, such as government officials with links to the Kremlin and intelligence services.

As the House Intelligence Committee revealed, the document prepared by Steele was given directly to Perkins Coie and Fusion GPS, and indirectly to the Clinton campaign.

Soon after Trump's victory in the presidential race, the US Intelligence Committee, as well as FBI, began conducting two separate probes into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the US democratic process and characterized them as "absurd."

