State Department: US Mulls New Sanctions Against States Importing Iranian Oil

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is determined to introduce secondary sanctions against countries that will continue to import oil from Iran after Washington reintroduces sanctions on Tehran on November 4, US Department of State Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"We are prepared to impose secondary sanctions on other governments that continue the sort of trade with Iran," Hook said.Hook emphasized that the United States hopes for full compliance by all countries and it is ready to assist them on a case by case basis.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File Fire Sale: Iran to Sell Discounted Oil, Gas to Asia Amid US Sanctions – Reports

"Our goal is to reduce every country's import of Iranian oil to zero by November 4, and we are prepared to work with countries that are reducing their imports on a case by case basis," he added.

On August 7, the United States imposed the first package of sanctions against Iran targeting the country's purchase of US dollar banknotes, trade in gold and other metals as well as transactions involving its national currency.

The second package is set to be introduced on November 4 that, among other things, aims to hit Iran's energy sector and oil exports.

© AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE Trump’s Reinstated Sanctions on Iran Amount to ‘Economic Warfare’

The resumption of sanctions against Iran started in May when the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is more commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement.

The other parties to the nuclear agreement — the European Union, China, France, Russia, Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom — have expressed their continued commitment to the deal.

Earlier in August, the European Union released a statement saying it would protect any companies in its member countries who are doing legitimate business in Iran from the US sanctions.