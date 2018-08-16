State Department: US Mulls New Sanctions Against States Importing Iranian Oil

"We are prepared to impose secondary sanctions on other governments that continue the sort of trade with Iran," Hook said.Hook emphasized that the United States hopes for full compliance by all countries and it is ready to assist them on a case by case basis.
On August 7, the United States imposed the first package of sanctions against Iran targeting the country's purchase of US dollar banknotes, trade in gold and other metals as well as transactions involving its national currency.
The second package is set to be introduced on November 4 that, among other things, aims to hit Iran's energy sector and oil exports.
The other parties to the nuclear agreement — the European Union, China, France, Russia, Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom — have expressed their continued commitment to the deal.
Earlier in August, the European Union released a statement saying it would protect any companies in its member countries who are doing legitimate business in Iran from the US sanctions.
