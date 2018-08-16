New Omarosa Tapes Reveal Lara Trump Offering Her 2020 Campaign Role (VIDEO)

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released new tapes on Thursday to corroborate her claims that she was offered a 2020 Trump campaign job after she was fired ‒ or, in some versions of the tale, resigned ‒ from her post in the administration in late 2017.

In her tell-all book, "Unhinged," published this week, Omarosa remarked that after parting ways with US President Donald Trump's administration, she received an offer from Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, to work on his 2020 presidential campaign for a hefty $15,000 a month.

However, in exchange for the Benjamins, she would have had to sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement. "It said that I was forbidden from ever talking about the entire Trump family or the entire Pence family, to anyone in the universe, for all of eternity," she wrote.

The first-name-famous Omarosa ultimately declined the offer.

On the recordings, which Omarosa gave to MSNBC Thursday, Lara Trump is heard telling the 44-year-old Ohio native that she opted to reach out to make sure that things stayed "positive" between her and the Trump family.

​"It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you've got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come onboard the campaign, like, we can't have, we got to," Trump continues, before Omarosa interjects, saying, "Oh, God no."

The discussion later turns to Omarosa's potential salary. "So the only thing that we have to consider, where we're talking salary as far as the campaign is concerned, is that, as you know, everything is public… um, so, I know you, you were making [$179,000 a year] at the White House. And I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines," Trump says.

In the third excerpt offered by Omarosa, Trump goes on to inform her that the job, if she opted to take it, would involve her giving speeches and being flexible when it comes to traveling.

After the recordings were aired, Omarosa told MSNBC's Craig Melvin that she "absolutely" saw the offer as an attempt to prevent her from airing any dirty laundry.

"Every time the Trump people challenge me, I bring the receipts… if I need to," she told Melvin. "I'll do what I have to do to protect myself."

In response to the latest reveal, Trump said in a Thursday statement that she'd made the offer before she "knew anything about the gross violations of ethics and integrity during [Omarosa's] White House tenure."

"Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level," Trump wrote. "I hope it's all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can't put a price on."

Omarosa's book, which was published by Simon & Schuster, hit shelves Tuesday. Aside from hush contracts, the tell-all also rebooted claims that recordings of Donald Trump using the n-word actually exist.

Audio previously aired by Omarosa revealed campaign staffers trying to come up with a plan in case said tapes — alleged to have been captured during the taping of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice" — surfaced ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The president has repeatedly shot down the allegations, claiming on Twitter that the the slur was not in his vocabulary. As for White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she indicated this week that she was unable to "guarantee" whether those recordings exist.

Omarosa joined the Trump administration in January 2017 as the director of communication for the Office of Public Liaison. She left the administration in December 2017. The conversation with Lara Trump was said to have taken place some time after that.