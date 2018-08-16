Register
22:50 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Television personality Omarosa Manigault attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York.

    New Omarosa Tapes Reveal Lara Trump Offering Her 2020 Campaign Role (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released new tapes on Thursday to corroborate her claims that she was offered a 2020 Trump campaign job after she was fired ‒ or, in some versions of the tale, resigned ‒ from her post in the administration in late 2017.

    In her tell-all book, "Unhinged," published this week, Omarosa remarked that after parting ways with US President Donald Trump's administration, she received an offer from Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, to work on his 2020 presidential campaign for a hefty $15,000 a month.

    However, in exchange for the Benjamins, she would have had to sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement. "It said that I was forbidden from ever talking about the entire Trump family or the entire Pence family, to anyone in the universe, for all of eternity," she wrote.

    The first-name-famous Omarosa ultimately declined the offer.

    On the recordings, which Omarosa gave to MSNBC Thursday, Lara Trump is heard telling the 44-year-old Ohio native that she opted to reach out to make sure that things stayed "positive" between her and the Trump family.

    ​"It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you've got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come onboard the campaign, like, we can't have, we got to," Trump continues, before Omarosa interjects, saying, "Oh, God no."

    The discussion later turns to Omarosa's potential salary. "So the only thing that we have to consider, where we're talking salary as far as the campaign is concerned, is that, as you know, everything is public… um, so, I know you, you were making [$179,000 a year] at the White House. And I think we can work something out where we keep you right along those lines," Trump says.

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Twitter Ablaze As Omarosa Reveals Ivanka Was Enraged by 'Complicit' SNL Parody

    In the third excerpt offered by Omarosa, Trump goes on to inform her that the job, if she opted to take it, would involve her giving speeches and being flexible when it comes to traveling.

    After the recordings were aired, Omarosa told MSNBC's Craig Melvin that she "absolutely" saw the offer as an attempt to prevent her from airing any dirty laundry.

    "Every time the Trump people challenge me, I bring the receipts… if I need to," she told Melvin. "I'll do what I have to do to protect myself."

    In response to the latest reveal, Trump said in a Thursday statement that she'd made the offer before she "knew anything about the gross violations of ethics and integrity during [Omarosa's] White House tenure."

    "Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level," Trump wrote. "I hope it's all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can't put a price on."

    Omarosa's book, which was published by Simon & Schuster, hit shelves Tuesday. Aside from hush contracts, the tell-all also rebooted claims that recordings of Donald Trump using the n-word actually exist.

    US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words I really don't care, do you? following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce,' 'Punishes' Donald With Outfit Picks – Reports

    Audio previously aired by Omarosa revealed campaign staffers trying to come up with a plan in case said tapes — alleged to have been captured during the taping of Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice" — surfaced ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

    The president has repeatedly shot down the allegations, claiming on Twitter that the the slur was not in his vocabulary. As for White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she indicated this week that she was unable to "guarantee" whether those recordings exist.

    Omarosa joined the Trump administration in January 2017 as the director of communication for the Office of Public Liaison. She left the administration in December 2017. The conversation with Lara Trump was said to have taken place some time after that.

    Related:

    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Twitter Has Field Day Over Report Omarosa Secretly Taped Trump
    ‘Explosive': Omarosa to Release ‘Jaw-Dropping' Memoir on Trump White House Days
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Getting the Last Word: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Chats
    Tags:
    recordings, tapes, Lara Trump, Omarosa, Omarosa Manigault Newman, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse