Register
22:51 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    pills of the painkiller hydrocodone

    Trump Urged Justice Department to Bring Lawsuit Against Drug Companies

    © AP Photo / Toby Talbot
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a cabinet meeting on Thursday he would like the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit against major drug companies that overproduce opioids after US federal agencies have introduced a proposal to decrease the manufacturing by 10%.

    The US president directed his request regarding the lawsuit at Attorney General Jeff Sessions."I'd like a lawsuit to be brought against these companies that are really sending opioids at a level that it shouldn't be happening," Trump said. 

    Trump said the Justice Department should look into litigation against some drug companies that have already been filed, but added that it should not join them. Rather, a new suit should be filed at the federal level, Trump stressed. The president also called on Sessions to take a closer look at the powerful prescription drug fentanyl that is coming from China and Mexico and do something from a legal standpoint to stop its trade. The new initiative was drafted earlier this Thursday by the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of President Donald Trump's "Safe Prescribing Plan," according to the release.

    READ MORE: Over 70 People in US Overdosed on Synthetic Drug Just in One Evening

    Trump has pledged to unleash a war on opioid abuse that kills thousands of people across the United States. Trump said there is a need to strictly enforce regulations on production and prescription of painkillers.

    The Justice Department explained that the proposal sets annual limits on the manufacturing of the most often commonly prescribed Schedule II drugs, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl. It also suggests a greater involvement from state attorneys general in the process of regulating opioid use, the Justice Department said.

    READ MORE: 456 Died in English Hospital After Given Opioids With No Medical Justification

    Drug overdoses have led to 72,000 deaths in 2017, a 10% increase from the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Fortune magazine had outlined that this is a much higher number comparing to suicide, or deaths from influenza and pneumonia and nearly rivals the death from diabetes numbers — 79,500.  CDC’s latest figures also showed that drug overdoses could account for nearly half of 150,000 accidental deaths in the US.

    Related:

    Over 70 People in US Overdosed on Synthetic Drug Just in One Evening
    Black August Begins, K2 Overdoses Spread Across DC
    'It's Scary': One Overdose Death Every Day In Vancouver But No Sign of Action
    Drug Deaths Rising Across Europe: One in Three Overdoses Occur in the UK
    Tags:
    opioids, opioid painkillers, drugs, U.S. Department of Justice, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse