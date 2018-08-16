Register
17:50 GMT +3
16 August 2018
    FILE PHOTO - Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Candie's Foundation 10th anniversary Event to Prevent benefit New York May 3, 2011

    Twitter Mourns Death of American Music Legend Aretha Franklin

    © REUTERS / Eric Thayer
    US
    Aretha Franklin, the American music legend, also known as, the Queen of Soul, has lost her fight against health problems and died at the age of 76, as reported by her family.

    Music icon Aretha Franklin, famous for her immortal hits "Say a little prayer", "Respect", "Think" has been battling health issues for some years. As her representative Gwendolyn Quinn, specified, the soul music star died of advanced pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family and friends at her house in Detroit.

    "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips from the Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.

    Her family has issued a statement following her death:

    "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City
    © AFP 2018 / Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City

    The statement went on to thank friends, fans and supporters all around the world:

    "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

    Famous musicians, actors, journalists and other people have taken to Twitter to express their condolences and say a little prayer for the legend.

    Tags:
    death, Aretha Franklin, Detroit
