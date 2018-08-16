Butina's Lawyer Plans to Create Foundation to Support Her Release - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The defense team of Russian citizen Maria Butina, arrested in the United States, plans to create a foundation in her support, lawyer Robert Driscoll told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

According to Driscoll, the foundation will allow people from all over the world to send money to support the efforts to secure her release. The lawyer added that Butina committed no crimes and expressed his hopes for a non-guilty verdict.

Butina, 29, is a student from Russia who has recently graduated from American University in Washington DC with a Master’s Degree in International Relations. She was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. Butina, who has denied the accusations, was denied bail and remains in custody. She faces up to 15 years in jail.

Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina and characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless."