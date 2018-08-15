Some 200 US News Outlets Join Campaign Against Trump's 'Attacks' on Media

The New York Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Chicago Sun-Times have already pledged to join the effort, which also gained support among papers with relatively small circulations, the Boston Globe said on Tuesday.
The newspaper noted that the ongoing confrontation between the White House and the media had reached its climax after Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to disavow Trump’s assertion that the media is the "enemy" of the US people.
Trump has long been in conflict with a number of news outlets, denouncing them as "fake news" and "enemy of the American people." These media, in turn, are highly critical of Trump and publish "leaks" from the White House with compromising or sensitive information.
