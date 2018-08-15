Pentagon Spokeswoman May Be Under Investigation Over Staff Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department Office of Inspector General may be investigating Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White over allegations that she had staff members run her personal errands, the CNN broadcaster reported.

White misused staff by asking them, in particular, to buy her snacks or collect her dry cleaning, make hairdresser and make-up appointments or work on her financial paperwork, the CNN reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Two staffers alleged that they had been transferred after they had spoken to senior officials about White. Multiple complaints have reportedly been filed, and the probe has been ongoing for several weeks.

White has worked as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' public affairs chief since April 2017. The spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports about the possible investigation.