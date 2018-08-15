Nebraska Police Mull Arming School Guards With Assault Rifles - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bismarck Police Department in the US state of Nebraska is requesting more than $25,000 from the city’s budget to provide local schools with rifles, body armor, and bleeding control kits in the case of an active shooter situation, media reported.

City officials discussed the plan after a former student carried out a shooting on February 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in the US state of Florida, killing 17 students and faculty, CNN reported on Tuesday citing Police Chief Dave Draovitch.

© AP Photo / Orlin Wagner Two Critically Injured in Elementary School Shooting in US State of Kansas - Police

The United States has faced a wave of nationwide demonstrations and school walk-outs against gun violence, as well as calls for stricter firearms controls.

The protests were ignited by the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas. On May 18, a 17-year-old gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a high school in the Texas city of Santa Fe.

In the wake of the Florida shooting, US President Donald Trump said teachers should be authorized to carry weapons and stricter background checks must be enforced for gun buyers.