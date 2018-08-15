Nearly 60% of US Voters Say Trump Not Doing Enough for Middle Class - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most US voters believe that President Donald Trump must do more to help the middle class, a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

"The Trump Administration is not doing enough to help middle class Americans, voters say 58 — 38 percent," the poll said on Tuesday.

The poll revealed a massive gap along party lines: 80 percent of Republicans surveyed said Trump is doing enough for average Americans while 93 percent of Democrats disagreed.

Only 31 percent of respondents said they like Trump as a person, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted August 9-13 among 1,175 voters nationwide. 32 percent of the sample included self-identified Democrats, 32 percent independent, and 28 percent self-identified Republicans.

In July, polling company Gallup said in a press release that Donald Trump’s approval rating reached a new personal best during the most recent quarter.

"An average of 41.9 [percent] of US adults approved of the job President Donald Trump was doing as president throughout his sixth quarter in office, spanning April 20 through July 19," Gallup said in the release.

However, an earlier survey issued by PEW Research Center in July showed that a large numbers of Americans fear that Donald Trump's import tariffs policy will result in negative consequences for the United States.

"Overall, nearly half (49%) of US adults say increased tariffs between the US and its trading partners will be bad for the country," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "A smaller share (40%) say the tariffs will be good for the US, while 11 percent say they don’t know how the tariffs will affect the country."