Ex-White House Aide Says Trump Knew About Clinton Emails Before WikiLeaks Posted

When asked by MSNBC if Trump knew about the emails before they came out, Manigault Newman responded, "Absolutely."
She said Trump knew about the emails before they were released by WikiLeaks and added, "I am going to expose the corruption that went on in the campaign and in the White House.
She has released several recordings this week, including one of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her in the situation room, another with Trump appearing not to know about her firing, and a third which appears to feature Trump staffers discussing Trump's use of a racial slur.
Trump went after his former aide on Twitter on Tuesday morning, calling her a "crazed, crying, lowlife," and praising Kelly for "quickly firing that dog!"
