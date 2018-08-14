Trump Under Fire for Failing to Mention McCain When Signing His Signature Bill

The Arizona senator is currently battling brain cancer; this is not even the first time the current administration has ignited a scandal with regard to McCain's condition. Earlier a special assistant in the communications office of the White House refuted concerns regarding the senator by saying "he is dying anyway."

US President Donald Trump has sparked public fury after failing to mention Arizona senator John McCain, when he was signing a defense budget for 2019 named after the lawmaker. Trump even shortened the full name of the document — John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 — to omit McCain's name.

The senator, who Trump has criticized on multiple occasions, is currently suffering from severe brain cancer, which has only served to intensify the attacks on the US president.

I was in #Hanoi with ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ in 2000; saw where he was shot down and the prison in which he nearly died. Now he’s bravely facing death again. It’s almost beyond comprehension that ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ could be so petty. Almost, but not. https://t.co/HEPhN5vkPq — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) August 14, 2018

Wow. At event to sign the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, President Trump makes no mention of John McCain. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) August 13, 2018

.@POTUS can only dream of being the man @SenJohnMcCain is. And he knows it. And it's killing him. Which is why he attacks #McCain. On his worst day, limping, on crutches, captured, a POW & now bravely battling brain cancer, he is still 1000x the man #Trump the coward is… pic.twitter.com/yWtNvsqN7A — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 14, 2018

Trumps treatment of John McCain (who is a MAJOR American Hero) is disgusting. STOP BEING A CHILD DONALD TRUMP! — #RESIST (@Ocasio2018_1) August 14, 2018

However, some twitterians found nothing surprising in Trump's actions saying it would be weird if he'd praise McCain after previously scolding him.

Would you expect the President to mention McCain after all the negative things he has said about Trump? Really? — Jason (@jaggoldberg66) August 13, 2018

He has hated him since McCain stood up for Obama. — 🇨🇦 Canadians Stand With The Resistance! 🇨🇦 (@CarmenN1955) August 14, 2018

Trump, on an earlier occasion, showed his negative attitude towards Senator John McCain by saying he didn't consider him a war hero since he was captured in Vietnam.

In May 2018 the Trump administration was embroiled in a scandal when Kelly Sadler, a special assistant in the communications office of the White House rebuffed concerns about McCain's opposition regarding the appointment of a new CIA director by saying "it doesn't matter, he's dying anyway." The phrase was leaked to the media and the White House faced severe criticism over the incident.