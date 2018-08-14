Ex-Trump Campaign Staffers Deny Confirming Trump's Use of Racial Slur

"To the contrary, we clearly confirm the fact that President Trump himself denied ever using such derogatory language," the statement said.
The two women also admitted in the statement that they had conversations about a reported tape featuring Trump using a racial slur, but only because "Omarosa was obsessed with it."
READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Mispronounces Nepal as 'Nipple,' Bhutan as 'Button' at Briefing
In the recording released by Omarosa earlier on Tuesday, Patton said she asked the president if he could think of a time when he used the racial slur, to which Trump responded "No." Omarosa retorted, "Well, that's not true."
Pierson is heard interjecting, saying, "No, he said it. He's embarrassed."
Trump went after his former aide on Twitter on Tuesday morning with a message that called her a "crazed, crying, lowlife," and praised his Chief of Staff John Kelly for "quickly firing that dog!"
