Trump Says 'Real' Attorney General Would Not Have Started 'Witch Hunt'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that a "real" attorney general would have prevented the start of the US federal government's Russia investigation, which he again derided as a "witch hunt."

"If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

The comments mark the president's latest verbal attack on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump has previously called on to put an end to the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In his Twitter post on Tuesday, Trump also expressed agreement with comments made by a Fox News political analyst who said Democrat Hillary Clinton clearly wanted to frame Trump for things he did not do, adding that the investigation into the 2016 election is "Looking at the wrong people."

Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends

​Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as any connections between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference, and both Trump and the Kremlin have firmly rejected accusations of collusion.