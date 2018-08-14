Register
11:43 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Trump Has 'Bizarre' Desire to Call Macron Without Particular Aim - Reports

    CC0 / The White House
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has a "bizarre" desire to frequently hold phone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, often leaving the latter confused about the concrete agenda of the talks, media reported, citing a White House official.

    On Friday, Trump tweeted that he "had a very good phone call" with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed various subjects including security and trade.

    "He wanted to talk to him constantly… Macron would be like: ‘Hey, what are we talking about?’ These are very busy people. You don’t just call to check in," the official said, as quoted by the Politico media outlet on Monday.

    According to the official, Trump’s love of talking with Macron on the phone looks like a "bizarre" fascination. The official, however, added that the majority of calls were yet requested by Macron.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade

    A former White House official said that, at the beginning of his presidential term, Trump tended to frequently call foreign leaders with little preparation.

    "The standard is you don't have your principal call unless you’re asking for something or trying to reward a behavior, either a carrot or a stick. You don't just randomly call," the former official said, as quoted by the media outlet.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Macron Reportedly Used Tricks From Trump's Book in Trade Debate With POTUS
    The media outlet also reported that the US president’s aides had to remind him on a "constant basis" about time zones due to his habit of calling his counterparts at awkward hours.

    White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a comment to Politico defended the president, saying that "foreign leaders appreciate that the President is willing to take their calls day and night" and Trump himself "never wants another leader to wait before their call is returned."

    Related:

    Space Force: Trump’s Gift to Defense Contractors
    Mysterious Package Mentioning Trump Falls From Sky in New Jersey
    Iran FM Slams Trump's 'Shameful Remarks' About US Economic Crackdown on Turkey
    Tags:
    phone call, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse