Trump Denies Ex-White House Aide's Allegations of Using Racial Slur

US President Donald Trump denied former White House aide's allegations that he had used a racist slur, saying that no tapes of him using this kind of language on the TV show The Apprentice existed and the word was not in his vocabulary.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, fired from the White House in January, is currently promoting her book "Unhinged". She has recently revealed a series of details about the president, including the existence of an audio tape on which he is allegedly using racist language.

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 августа 2018 г.

….such wonderful and powerful things about me — a true Champion of Civil Rights — until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 августа 2018 г.

​Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who had been a contestant on Trump's The Apprentice, reportedly has not personally heard Trump use the slur, but learned about such occurrences and of the existence of the tape from other people.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Ex-White House Aide Releases Recording of Trump Showing Surprise About Her Firing

The White House said Friday the former aide's book "Unhinged was full of false accusations.

On Sunday, Omarosa Manigualt Newman played a recording of White House Chief of Staff Johm Kelly firing her in the Situation Room of the White House during an appearance on NBC News.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement calling Manigault Newman's actions "blatant disregard for our national security" because staffers are not allowed to bring recording devices in the secure Situation Room.

Manigault Newman appeared in Trump’s TV show The Apprentice in 2004, on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013.

She joined the Trump campaign in July of 2016, and continued working for Trump in the White House until January of 2018.