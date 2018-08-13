Register
22:51 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baltimore cop resigns after video surfaces online, showing him repeatedly punching him and shoving him onto a set of stairs

    US Cop Resigns After Viral Video Shows Him Beating Local Man (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Shaun King
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An officer from the Baltimore Police Department submitted his resignation letter over the weekend after footage of him beating a local man on Saturday surfaced online.

    Although the department has steered away from identifying the officer, Warren Brown, the attorney for the man who was beaten, named the cop as Arthur Williams. According to The Baltimore Sun, Williams has been with the department since 2017, having graduated from the police academy in April.

    Video footage of the altercation shows the officer approaching 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier and then opting to repeatedly punch and push him onto a set of stairs. Once on the ground, the officer remains on top of McGrier as he shoves his arm into McGrier's face.

    Throughout the altercation, a fellow officer can be seen trying to break up the fight. However, because he fails to use any force, the assault on McGrier continues.

    Warning: Video may be harsh for some viewers.

    ​In a statement released by the department late Saturday, officials explained that the incident took place as the officers "were working a special cross borders crime initiative in the area" and that one of the officers was "familiar" with McGrier.

    "Almost immediately, the Baltimore Police Department began receiving videos of the confrontation," the statement reads. "The Office of Professional Responsibility was immediately dispatched to the area."

    By day's end, interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle suspended the officer who attacked McGrier and placed the second officer on administrative duties pending an investigation.

    Loud & Clear
    Baltimore Cop Gunned Down a Day Before Testimony on Police Corruption

    "On a day that we graduated future Baltimore police officers, I am deeply concerned by the conduct I witnessed today [Saturday]," Tuggle said in the statement. "While I have an expectation that officers are out of their cars, on foot and engaging citizens, I expect that it will be done professionally and constitutionally. I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations."

    According to Brown, McGrier was admitted to a local area hospital to undergo X-rays for his jaw, nose and ribs for suspected fractures, the Sun reported. McGrier was not charged with a crime.

    McGrier was previously involved in an incident with Williams in June that ended with him being charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering.

    "It seems like this officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag," Brown told the Sun. "And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community and to the police department."

    On Sunday, a day after the footage of the altercation made its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Police Department released an update on the matter, announcing that Tuggle had accepted the officer's resignation.

    ​When Tuggle was questioned on Monday during a press conference on the incident, the interim commissioner noted that the department would be reviewing bodycam footage from the June altercation for its investigation, even though no complaints had been filed.

    He also indicated that officers are trained to not let their emotions control how they react to community members. "If it were borne out of emotion, we are trained — we should be trained — to never act in an emotional way, particularly when it comes to engaging with citizens," Tuggle said.

    As the police investigation remains ongoing, Brown told local media outlets that his client plans to take legal action against the police department and Williams. The second officer who was on the scene will remain on administrative duties pending the criminal investigation, according to police. No charges have yet been brought against Williams.

    Related:

    US Cops Suspended for ‘OK’ Hand Gesture Some Link to White Supremacy (PHOTOS)
    WATCH: US Man Calls Cops on Black Woman, Demands ID to Enter Pool
    US Cops Beat Unarmed Man, Mock His Injuries in Hospital (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Spy Deals: Amazon Sells Facial Recognition Tech to US Cops for Pennies
    US Senator Files Probe on Widespread Warrantless Device Tracking by Cops
    Tags:
    investigation, resignation, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse