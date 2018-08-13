Russian Embassy in US Slams Claims About Moscow's Role in Charlottesville Events

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The allegations, voiced by some US politicians, that Russia had a role in last year's violent clashes in the US city of Charlottesville, are absurd just like other US claims that Moscow had meddled in Washington's domestic affairs, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

Rep. Tom Garrett, the US lawmaker from the Republican Party, told the CNN broadcaster on Saturday, that he was told at a recent briefing with the FBI chief, Christopher Wray, that Russia’s interference had had to do with "fomenting the flames of what happened in Charlottesville."

Hundreds Protest in Charlottesville Against 2017 Deadly Rallies

"The question then arises, if at least one fact proving these allegations has been presented. There is no [evidence to prove them], and there is no evidence to support other absurd allegations that Russia has meddled in the US internal affairs. We are regularly attracting the attention of the US administration and general public to it," the embassy said in a statement on Sunday.

The embassy said it would not be surprised if the US authorities find the "Russian trace" in the ongoing rallies, timed to the Charlottesville events anniversary, in Washington, DC.

"Shifting responsibility on others is simpler than resolving internal problems, which show that interracial tensions in the United States are not gone over 150 years after the official prohibition of slavery," the statement pointed out.