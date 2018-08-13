Russian Embassy in US Slams Claims About Moscow's Role in Charlottesville Events

Rep. Tom Garrett, the US lawmaker from the Republican Party, told the CNN broadcaster on Saturday, that he was told at a recent briefing with the FBI chief, Christopher Wray, that Russia’s interference had had to do with "fomenting the flames of what happened in Charlottesville."
The embassy said it would not be surprised if the US authorities find the "Russian trace" in the ongoing rallies, timed to the Charlottesville events anniversary, in Washington, DC.
READ MORE: Russian Embassy Expresses Regret Over State Dept Summoning Country's Diplomat
"Shifting responsibility on others is simpler than resolving internal problems, which show that interracial tensions in the United States are not gone over 150 years after the official prohibition of slavery," the statement pointed out.
