NASA Administrator Plans to Meet With Russian Space Agency Chief in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), said he was ready to hold a meeting with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, in the near future.

On Sunday, Roscosmos said that Rogozin would hold talks with Bridenstine at the Baikonur spaceport in October.

"Not yet, but I intend to in the near future and we’re working on how do we maintain this relationship given those constraints. And I’m very confident that we’ll be able to work it out," Bridenstine said in an interview with the C-SPAN broadcaster on Sunday, when asked if he had met Rogozin, who is banned from visiting the United States by the US anti-Russia sanctions.

Rogozin assumed the office of the director general of Roscosmos in May after serving as the deputy prime minister for defense and space industry for over six years. Bridenstine became the NASA chief in April.