LIVE UPDATES - Washington DC White Supremacist Protest Underway

A permitted march in the US capitol on the one-year anniversary of a deadly neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, is underway, and Sputnik is on the ground to bring you live updates.

Neo-fascist members and supporters of the Unite the Right 2 march are gathering close to the White House as counterprotestors in much larger numbers rally hundreds of feet away.

Local police, fearing a repeat of last year's deadly tragedy in Charlottesville, have turned out in force, erecting barricades to separate the two groups.

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 201

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2018

​

NEW DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE.