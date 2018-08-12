LIVE UPDATES - Washington DC White Supremacist Protest Underway

Neo-fascist members and supporters of the Unite the Right 2 march are gathering close to the White House as counterprotestors in much larger numbers rally hundreds of feet away.
Local police, fearing a repeat of last year's deadly tragedy in Charlottesville, have turned out in force, erecting barricades to separate the two groups.
