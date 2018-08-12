US Democrats Launch Software to Identify Social Media Bots - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Democratic Party has launched internal software, allowing to identify suspected bots and fake accounts, similar to those that the authorities believe had been a part of Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential vote, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, local media reported.

This software also allowed for pursuing more aggressive strategies in discussions on social media, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing the party officials, on Saturday.

The software had been introduced in spring by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which was responsible for the party's strategies during elections to the House of Representatives, the outlet added.

Moreover, 43 party members, called battle station organizers, had been sent to the most competitive US regions to promote pro-Democratic views and attack Republicans on local social media, according to the outlet.

The upcoming elections will be held in the middle of US Republican President Donald Trump's term in November. During the vote, US nationals will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate.

Since the 2016 US presidential election, the United States has been accusing Russia of interference in its internal affairs, particularly through social media. Russia has repeatedly dismissed these claims as unfounded, adding that meddling in other country’s domestic affairs contradicted its foreign policy.