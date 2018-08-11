Ex-White House Employee Claims Trump Swallowed Secret Document

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House staffer, in her new book titled “Unhinged,” which is set to come out on August 14, has claimed she saw once President Trump chew up and swallow a secret document.

According to Omarosa, in 2017 she saw President Trump pushing into his mouth a document after a meeting with his then lawyer Michael Cohen, The Washington Post writes.

"I saw him put a note in his mouth," she writes in her book. "Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive."

The Washington Post, which published excerpts from Omarosa's book, further noted that the White House did not confirm this information. According to the media, "several White House aides laughed at the assertion and said it was not true."

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who is under scrutiny now for potential federal tax fraud, has distanced himself from Trump in light of a scandal over a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who reportedly had an affair with the US president and was paid to keep silent. Trump denied having a relationship with Daniels and all accusations that he was related to alleged threats against her.

Omarosa Manigualt Newman stepped down from her position in the Trump administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison in January 2018.