Register
18:48 GMT +311 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Harmony, a lifelike sex doll

    US Man Claims Women Are 'Threatened' By Brave New World of Sex Dolls

    © Photo: YouTube / Brick Dollbanger
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    A Californian apologist of integrating sex dolls into everyday life has claimed that women feel threatened by the new generation of androids. Not surprisingly, his comments sparked a backlash from the head of an anti-sexbot campaign.

    A senior love doll enthusiast, who goes by the self-explanatory nickname Brick Dollbanger, has called on everyone to get involved in what he calls the "silicone sex revolution of the 21st century."

    The 60-year-old divorced dad of two from California runs a YouTube channel where he shares videos with his roommates from Casa Dollbanger, one of the latest newcomers being Harmony, a lifelike sex robot with silicone skin.

    In an interview with The Daily Star, he hailed Harmony as a "companion" that would "bring robotics into the public view."

    READ MORE: Sex Doll Firm Partners With Chinese Gov't to Make Robots for Schools and Elderly

    It seems, however, that not everyone is eager to jump onboard the new sexual revolution that he heralds.

    Kathleen Richardson, professor of robotics ethics and culture at De Montfort University and director of the Campaign Against Sex Robots, is one of the most vocal critics of such "devices," seeing them as part of a larger issue of exploitation and abuse of women and children.

    She argues that the commercial sex industry, which includes adult films, distorts people's perception of sex and promotes misconduct such as rape and child abuse.

    Realbotix sex doll
    © Photo: realbotix/instagram
    First Owner of Harmony Sexbot: If Sex With Woman is a Ten, With Doll It's an Eight

    But Brick suggests that Richardson is among the women who feel "threatened" by the new technology. "I think women are very threatened by the technology and by robotics and the fact that people use sex robots, because, women I think feel that sex is their only bargaining chip," he told Daily Star Online.

    A 2017 report by the Foundation for Responsible Robotics, which focused on the societal and ethical questions related to sex robots, claimed that sex dolls "may have powerful impacts on society compared with other sex aids."

    In 2015, according to the Statista market research portal, the global sex toy market was valued at some $21 billion. This size is expected to surpass $29 billion in 2020.

    Related:

    Ibiza Flight Diverted to France Over Drunken Passenger With Blow Up Sex Doll
    Chinese Firm Unveils Next Gen Sex Doll (VIDEO)
    Surrogates Come to Life? Angry Thai User Massacres Sex Doll - Reports
    WATCH Chinese Sex Doll Businessman Showing Off His Private Collection
    Tags:
    robotics, sex doll, Brick Dollbanger, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    This Week in Pictures: August 4-10
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse