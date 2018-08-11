Trump on FBI's 'Stellar Reputation': Agency Hurt by 'Clowns and Losers'

US President Donald Trump has urged the FBI to provide Andrew McCabe's messages to "appropriate government authorities", namely, the Judicial Watch.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to comment the FBI reputation amid recent scandals involving the agency.

…..Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 августа 2018 г.

In March, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, shortly before he was set to retire, saying that the FBI official had not been forthcoming enough during an internal review of the FBI inquiry into Clinton Foundation.

Trump called the firing of McCabe a "great day for democracy" after he had repeatedly slammed the FBI for being corrupt.

Andrew McCabe was the right-hand of Comey, and after his dismissal, McCabe served as head of the FBI until the approval of the new director, Christopher Wray. He was also among the contenders for the post of the department's head.