Mysterious Package Mentioning Trump Falls From Sky in New Jersey

According to reports, a suspicious package that fell from the sky in New Jersey made Secret Service officers anxious because it mentioned Donald Trump.

The package was attached to a parachute and it was making a noise.

The note that was in the package said: "NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!" If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf," according to the police.

9 августа 2018 г.

The package landed only 29 miles away from Trump's golf course.

NASA said that it was part of its ozone research.

The police said that it was the second package to land in New Jersey and as Donald Trump was in the area, extra security measures were taken.