Dumb Ways to Fly: Stolen Plane Crashes After Evading F-15s Near Seattle (VIDEO)

The plane came down nearby shortly after the unauthorized take-off, local authorities have confirmed. The man who stole the plane was reportedly a 29-year-old mechanic who called himself “a broken guy.”

A man reportedly made an “unauthorized takeoff” in a Bombardier Q400 turboprop from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, tweeted Alaska Airlines.

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) 11 августа 2018 г.

F-15 fighter jets chased the rogue plane, which had no passengers on board, but played no part in the crash with took place near Ketron Island in Puget Sound some 25 miles south-west of the airport.

Per JBLM source: After being contacted by F-15’s, stolen plane began to nose dive, crashing in north Pierce County. #KOMONews — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) 11 августа 2018 г.

Videos on social media showed the dramatic flight being trailed by what looks like a military aircraft.

Video of the stolen Q400 out of @SeaTacAirport being chased by an F-15 pic.twitter.com/L2RhTJnpga — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) 11 августа 2018 г.

The sheriff’s office described the crash as “not a terrorist incident” and added, as quoted by The Seattle Times, that the hijacker was an unknown 29-year-old mechanic who crashed the plane either doing aerial tricks or because of poor flying skills.

More video of the stolen Q400 as it flew around the Seattle area. pic.twitter.com/Mzpuo4lvC2 — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) 11 августа 2018 г.

The unauthorized pilot was reportedly speaking to an air traffic controller, who failed to convince him to land the aircraft safely. The man called himself “just a broken guy, [who] got a few screws loose.”

Video shows a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 flying near Seattle with a fighter jet close by.



Plane reported unauthorized/stolen from Seattle Sea-Tac Airport.



🎥@drbmbdgty pic.twitter.com/zieU1yiq0M — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) 11 августа 2018 г.

The Air Q400 aircraft, also referred to as a Dash-8, is operated by Horizon Air, a sister carrier of Alaska Airlines that flies shorter routes in the western US.