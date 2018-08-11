Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade

"Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France," Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday. "Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade."
In late July, Macron during a press conference said he was not interested in launching a large-scale trade dialogue under Trump threats. In late May, the United States said it would impose tariffs on metals imported from the European Union. Brussels responded by opening a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization.
READ MORE: US Senators Warn Germany, France, UK Against Bypassing Sanctions on Iran
Earlier this week, the European Union responded to Trump's move to impose more sanctions on Iran by activating the EU Blocking Statute that exempts companies doing legitimate business with Tehran from US restrictions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)