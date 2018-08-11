Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in a statement said he had a very good phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on various subjects including security and trade.

"Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France," Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday. "Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade."

US tensions with France and its European allies have been on the rise recently over trade tariffs and the Trump administration’s sanctions targeting Iran’s trading partners.

In late July, Macron during a press conference said he was not interested in launching a large-scale trade dialogue under Trump threats. In late May, the United States said it would impose tariffs on metals imported from the European Union. Brussels responded by opening a dispute settlement case at the World Trade Organization.

Earlier this week, the European Union responded to Trump's move to impose more sanctions on Iran by activating the EU Blocking Statute that exempts companies doing legitimate business with Tehran from US restrictions.