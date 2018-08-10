US Park Service Gets More Requests for Counter-Protests in Washington - Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US National Park Service has received two additional permit requests for counter-protests on Sunday in Washington, DC, the agency's Chief of Communications Mike Litterst said in a statement on Friday.

"The National Park Service has received two additional applications for counter protest demonstrations on Sunday. Staff will be reviewing them this morning," Litterst said in the statement.

New York Black Lives Matter, Inc. applied for a permit to gather either at the Lincoln Memorial or Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for the purpose of promoting unity, peace and justice, according to the permit application. The estimates up to 300 people will participate.

Republican Congressional candidate Thomas Oh applied for a permit to gather at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday for the purpose of peacefully protesting that the alt-right is not welcomed by Republicans, according to the permit application. Oh said he expects up to 100 people to participate in the event.

The Park Service has already approved the permits for a white supremacist rally and a counter-protest rally that will take place in Washington, DC on Sunday at Lafayette Park in front of the White House as part of the anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville riots last year. Nearly 3,000 people are expected at both demonstrations.

The August 12, 2017 rally turned into a melee when Charlottesville police withdrew, allowing white nationalists and masked counter-protesters to engage in pitched battles that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old counter-protester.