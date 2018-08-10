Texas Officials Look Into Death of Formerly Detained Immigrant Child - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) opened an investigation into the reported death of a child who left a center for immigrant families, according to CNN.

The US agency is leading an investigation into possible abuse or neglect, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday, citing DFPS spokesman Patrick Crimmins.

READ MORE: US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents

© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez New Bill Would Fund US-Mexico Wall By Fining Countries for Undocumented Immigrants

The age and gender of the child, as well as the date at which the child left the South Texas Family Residential Center, are not known.

The mother of the child reportedly turned to Arnold & Porter law firm, which said the child's death occurred because of "unsanitary conditions" at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The investigation began amid the protracted debates on the government's policy on separation of migrant families.