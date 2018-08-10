Texas Officials Look Into Death of Formerly Detained Immigrant Child - Reports

The US agency is leading an investigation into possible abuse or neglect, the CNN broadcaster reported Thursday, citing DFPS spokesman Patrick Crimmins.
READ MORE: US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents
The mother of the child reportedly turned to Arnold & Porter law firm, which said the child's death occurred because of "unsanitary conditions" at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
The investigation began amid the protracted debates on the government's policy on separation of migrant families.
All comments
Show new comments (0)