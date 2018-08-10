Register
09:54 GMT +310 August 2018
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Mueller Aims to Quiz Alleged Mediator Between Ex-Trump Aide & Assange – Reports

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    US
    The US Special Counsel's office continues to investigate alleged collusion between Russia and President Trump's election campaign in 2016, including information about WikiLeaks' publication of stolen Democratic Party emails which were ostensibly obtained by Russian hackers.

    US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has informed radio host and comedian Randy Credico that the office intends to subpoena him for an interview, MSNBC news network cited a source as saying.

    Credico is thought to be the associate of informal Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, who reportedly contacted Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential elections in the US.

    This comes a few weeks after Credico rejected reports that he was asked by Mueller's office to appear before his investigators but made it plain that he wouldn't do so unless a court mandates it.

    "With all due respect to the special prosecutor, who I certainly do not want to irritate, I will do an interview if I get a subpoena. I don't have a subpoena. If I have a subpoena, that means I've got to do it. I'm not going to go to jail for Roger Stone," Credico pointed out.

    In September 2016, Stone allegedly asked Credico to connect him with Wikileaks' founder Julian Assange in a bid to publish a document which would be "devastating" to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

    US intelligence officials claimed that the documents published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential race were ostensibly obtained by state-sponsored Russian hackers who meddled in Clinton's campaign.

    After the 2016 US presidential election, Washington has been trying to find traces of what they claim was Russian influence on the vote.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in London, Friday May 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    US Senate Intel Committee Urges Assange to Testify in Russia Probe - WikiLeaks
    Two US bodies, the US Congress and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated these accusations but up to the present moment, no substantial proof has been presented to substantiate these claims.

    Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations of its interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling all such claims groundless. US President Donald Trump has also denied allegations of such collusion.

