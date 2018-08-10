Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Complains About ‘Horrible’ Conditions in US Jail

"I spoke with my client today. He has complaints of horrible conditions," Alexey Tarasov said on Thursday.
The lawyer added that Yaroshenko was dissatisfied with overcrowded conditions and lack of health care. "He complained that the facility was not able to provide medical aid," he added.
A US court jailed Yaroshenko for 20 years in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine in the United States. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the sentence.
Last June, he was transferred from the Fort Dix prison in New Jersey to the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut.
