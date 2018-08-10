Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Complains About ‘Horrible’ Conditions in US Jail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, jailed in the United States on drug charges, has complained about unsatisfactory prison conditions, his lawyer told Sputnik.

"I spoke with my client today. He has complaints of horrible conditions," Alexey Tarasov said on Thursday.

The lawyer added that Yaroshenko was dissatisfied with overcrowded conditions and lack of health care. "He complained that the facility was not able to provide medical aid," he added.

The lawyer denied discussing a possible family visit with his client in a phone call. "I am generally aware that the visit was planned but I do not know the exact date," he said.

A US court jailed Yaroshenko for 20 years in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine in the United States. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the sentence.

Last June, he was transferred from the Fort Dix prison in New Jersey to the Danbury correctional facility in Connecticut.