Pentagon Chief Mattis Leaves for Trip to South America on August 12

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis embarks Sunday, Aug. 12 on his first trip to South America while leading the Department of Defense," the release said. "The White House declared 2018 the ‘Year of the Americas,’ and the Secretary's trip underscores the Department's strong defense ties with Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia."
In Argentina, Mattis will meet with senior defense officials, and in Chile, he will also meet with senior officials.
Mattis ends his trip in Colombia to meet with the newly elected members of that country's government.
