US Senator McCain Praises New Anti-Russia Sanctions

"Good to see State Dept. moving forward with new sanctions on Putin's Russia for its chemical attack in Britain. Congress must continue to exercise strong oversight to ensure these sanctions are swiftly & fully implemented," McCain said in a Twitter message.
The recently introduced restrictions anti-Russian sanctions include a complete ban on the export of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia, while the next package may also entail considerable US exports restrictions and a decrease in the level of diplomatic relations.
READ MORE: US Bankers Do Not Support Possible Sanctions Against Russian State Debt — AmCham
The US is imposing the new sanctions under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 in connection with an alleged nerve agent poisoning on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)