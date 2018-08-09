FBI Arrests More Alleged Russian Nationals – Consulate

"We received an official notification from the FBI that it detained people who said they were Russian citizens. This information is being verified," Alexey Topolsky said late on Wednesday.
A fifth man, Maxim Suverin, was arrested on July 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, and is being held in New York.
READ MORE: Lavrov Calls for Swift Release of Russian Citizen Butina Arrested in US
Previously, the Justice Department spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik that the arrests of Russian nationals in the US state of California were related to a multimillion-dollar fake advertisement scheme for cars.
