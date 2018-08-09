Elderly Sikh Man Attacked, Beaten by Two Teens Near California Park (VIDEO)

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday by officials with California's Manteca Police Department in connection to an attack earlier this week on a 71-year-old Sikh man who was walking around a local park.

The suspects, ages 16 and 18, were charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. As it turns out, the 18-year-old, identified as Tyrone McAllister, is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.

"Chief McAllister confirmed that his estranged son, Tyrone Keith McAllister, is one of the two suspects arrested," a statement from the Union City Police Department says. "Chief McAllister's status as a law enforcement leader has no bearing or relation to the case whatsoever, but he is devastated by how much the nature of his son's actions are such a departure from everything he has stood for in his personal life and 37-year career of compassionate, engaging police work."

The department's release added that both Darryl McAllister and his wife worked with the Manteca Police Department to to track down their son.

Surveillance footage released earlier this week by Manteca police shows McAllister and his accomplice approach Sahib Singh as he's walking around Greystone Park at roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

​After a few moments, Singh's turban is knocked off as he's pushed to the ground and repeatedly kicked by the pair. Although both teens later walk away, one ultimately returns and kicks Singh three more times.

Police are currently investigating the crime as an attempted robbery, not a hate crime.

© Flickr / Victor Sikh Man Falsely Arrested, Accused of Being Terrorist Goes After Accusers

This incident follows a July 31 attack on another Sikh man in the Golden State's Stanislaus County. In that case, a 51-year-old man was beaten by two men with a stick and an unidentified weapon as he was installing campaign signs for a local politician, NBC Bay Area reported.

The attackers also painted a white nationalist symbol and wrote "Go back to ur country" on the man's truck. Local officials are investigating that incident as a hate crime.