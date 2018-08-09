Register
02:57 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Surveillance footage shows elderly Sikh man attacked by teenagers in California

    Elderly Sikh Man Attacked, Beaten by Two Teens Near California Park (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Kaur princess SINGH Lion
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday by officials with California's Manteca Police Department in connection to an attack earlier this week on a 71-year-old Sikh man who was walking around a local park.

    The suspects, ages 16 and 18, were charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. As it turns out, the 18-year-old, identified as Tyrone McAllister, is the son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister.

    A fire vehicle is parked ahead of an advancing wildfire Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday for the town of Lakeport, the county seat, along with some smaller communities and a section of the Mendocino National Forest.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Record-Breaker: Fire Large as Major City Consuming Northern California (PHOTOS)

    "Chief McAllister confirmed that his estranged son, Tyrone Keith McAllister, is one of the two suspects arrested," a statement from the Union City Police Department says. "Chief McAllister's status as a law enforcement leader has no bearing or relation to the case whatsoever, but he is devastated by how much the nature of his son's actions are such a departure from everything he has stood for in his personal life and 37-year career of compassionate, engaging police work."

    The department's release added that both Darryl McAllister and his wife worked with the Manteca Police Department to to track down their son.

    Surveillance footage released earlier this week by Manteca police shows McAllister and his accomplice approach Sahib Singh as he's walking around Greystone Park at roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

    ​After a few moments, Singh's turban is knocked off as he's pushed to the ground and repeatedly kicked by the pair. Although both teens later walk away, one ultimately returns and kicks Singh three more times.

    Police are currently investigating the crime as an attempted robbery, not a hate crime.

    Handcuffs
    © Flickr / Victor
    Sikh Man Falsely Arrested, Accused of Being Terrorist Goes After Accusers

    This incident follows a July 31 attack on another Sikh man in the Golden State's Stanislaus County. In that case, a 51-year-old man was beaten by two men with a stick and an unidentified weapon as he was installing campaign signs for a local politician, NBC Bay Area reported.

    The attackers also painted a white nationalist symbol and wrote "Go back to ur country" on the man's truck. Local officials are investigating that incident as a hate crime. 

    Related:

    WATCH: Dashcam Captures Plane’s Fatal Nosedive Into California Parking Lot
    Raging California Wildfire Destroys Homes, Towns, Becomes 5th Largest in History
    ‘Monster’ California Wildfires Force Citywide Evacuations
    WATCH: ‘Fire Tornado’ Spirals Through Massive California Wildfire
    California Men Return Beached Baby Great White Shark to Ocean
    Tags:
    Arrest, Sikh, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse