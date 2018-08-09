Russian Nationals Arrested Over Fake Ad Scheme May Be Transferred to New York

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Russian nationals arrested by the FBI over money laundering allegations may be transferred to a prison in New York, Russian Consulate General spokesperson Alexey Topolsky told Sputnik.

On Monday, Justice Department spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik that US authorities detained Russian nationals Stanislav Lisitskiy, Aleksei Livadnyi, Nikolay Tupikin and Kirill Dedusev in Los Angeles on August 1-2. While Maxim Suverin, arrested on July 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, is being held in a New York detention facility.

"We expect that other arrested Russian nationals also can be transferred to New York prison," Topolsky said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Consulate General in New York in a statement said that Russian diplomats have visited Suverin in New York and confirmed he was in satisfactory condition.

In July, seven Russian nationals — in addition to nationals from Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Turkey and the United States — were among 25 defendants charged for alleged involvement in a fraud and money laundering scheme, the Justice Department said in a statement. The wide-ranging online ad scheme fooled sellers into handing over money to purchase cars that did not exist, according to the Justice Department.