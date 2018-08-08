Human Embryo Found in American Airlines Plane’s Bathroom - Reports

Airport authorities in New York believe that a dead fetus found on an American Airlines plane could have been left by a woman who apparently suffered a miscarriage inside the plane’s lavatory.

A New York medical examiner is investigating what appears to be a fetus found on board an American Airlines plane after it landed at the city’s La Guardia airport on Monday, CNBC reported.

The American Airlines Airbus A321 arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, late Monday evening, and the discovery was made during the aircraft's scheduled cleaning on Tuesday morning.

The cleaning crew immediately contacted their manager, who in turn contacted law enforcement.

The airline declined to say whether there had been any pregnant passengers on board, if someone had bought a ticket for an infant or whether a passenger had given birth during the flight.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation," an American Airlines spokesman said.

The plane was taken out of service and LaGuardia warned about possible delays of other flights.