Gunshots Heard in New York Hospital, Police Respond to Call - Reports

According to The Journal News, county and state police were outside Westchester Medical Center, blocking the entrance, while hospital workers in their lab coats could be spotted outside the facility. There were no immediate reports of any victims.
The Westchester medical center is one of the biggest Trauma Centers in the region.
At Westchester Medical Center where there were reports of shots fired. Just spoke with an employee who says it happened on the 4th floor, which is intensive care @News12WC pic.twitter.com/B6E1jhfsaj— Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 8, 2018
