US Plans to Toughen Rules for Obtaining American Citizenship - Reports

US President Donald Trump's tough stance on migration, a so-called zero-tolerance policy, has triggered public outrage and harsh criticism of the administration.

The White House plans to tighten the conditions for legal migrants to obtain American citizenship and green cards, NBC reported, citing its sources.

According to the channel, the rules would be applied to migrants legally residing in the US, who used public welfare programs, including the ObamaCare health insurance system and child health insurance.

Trump Demands Immediate Deportations: We Cannot Allow Illegal Migrants to 'Invade Our Country'

The details of the relevant rule-making proposal is in the final stages. According to the source, a version of the plan has been sent to the administrative and budgetary departments of the White House.

According to the report, this proposal will not require the approval of the US Congress and is part of Trump advisor Stephen Miller's plan on limiting the number of migrants who receive US citizenship.

Since April, when the Trump administration declared the so-called zero-tolerance policy toward migrants, the US authorities detained all families that attempted to cross the US border illegally, with parents being sent to prison pending trial and children being taken to separate detention facilities.

This has prompted public outrage and triggered Trump to sign a decree that prohibited the further separation of families in late June.