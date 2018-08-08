Register
02:56 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US flag

    Voters Pick Nominees as Primary Vote in Midterms Elections Underway in Kansas

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TOPEKA (Sputnik) - Voting is underway in the US state of Kansas on Tuesday for primary contests as residents cast ballots for nominees looking to represent their political party in November’s midterm elections, which will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.

    Kansans are choosing candidates to serve in the US House of Representatives and a number of statewide elected positions including governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, among others. Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) and will close at 7:00 p.m. (2400 GMT).

    US HOUSE RACES

    Kansas for the most part has leaned Republican at both the local and national levels. Currently, all four of its representatives in the US House and all major statewide positions are filled by Republicans. It is also worth noting in the 2016 presidential election then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump won the state of Kansas.

    In the Democratic primary races for seats in the US House of Representatives, Kansas’s First and Second districts have only one candidate each. The Third District has six democrats.

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eight States Hold Primary Elections; Black Celebrities vs Donald Trump
    The Republican Party will be represented by incumbent Representatives Roger Marshall and Nick Reinecker. The Second District will have seven names on the ballot list, with incumbent Lynn Jenkins retiring. Incumbents Kevin Yoder, Trevor Keegan and Joe Myers will be the candidates for the Third District. The fourth District has two candidates with the same name Ron Estes and aerospace engineer Ron M. Estes.

    Professor of Political Science at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, Bob Beatty told Sputnik that the primary vote may be very important because two districts (the 2nd and 3rd) could eventually go to the Democrats in the general election.

    "Even though Donald Trump won the 2nd District in 2016, Paul Davis, a democrat, won the 2nd District when he ran for governor in 2014. Davis is the Democratic nominee for the District this year and has already raised over $1 million," Beatty said. "In the Republican primary in the 2nd District, there are seven candidates but none of them are very well known and might have a hard time defeating Davis in the general election."

    The wildcard in the Republican primary, he added, is newcomer Steve Watkins, a political outsider who has the support of a political action committee run by this father that has put over $500,000 in the race. Watkins, along with most of the other Republican candidates have campaigned on a strong pro-Trump agenda, Beatty said. The third district, the professor continued, could also go Democratic.

    "Hillary Clinton won this district in 2016 so national Democrats are thinking it’s possible to win. However, Yoder is a strong incumbent who has built up his own base of voters, and has a lot of money, so it won’t be easy," he explained.

    Six Democrats are running in the 3rd District primary for the nomination, Beatty noted, and the two strongest appear to be Brent Welder, who is backed by Bernie Sanders, and Sharice Davids, who is backed by the pro-women’s group, Emily’s List.

    "Davids is one of the most interesting politicians in America as she is a Native American, lesbian, former Mixed Martial Arts Fighter. If she wins the nomination she will receive national attention, for sure," he added.

    In the 2nd District, all the candidates are strongly behind Trump but a Democrat will await them in November who will try to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents who are not happy with Trump, especially trade issues, Beatty said. In the 3rd District, Democrats are battling in the primary for who can be the most progressive and anti-Trump, so they’ll be doing the same thing against Yoder.

    Screen grab from a Mike Braun campaign ad
    © Photo: YouTube/Mike Braun for Indiana
    Candidates From Indiana, W Virginia Duke It Out in Republican Senate Primaries
    If there is a "Democratic wave" in November, the party could win both districts. If not, the Democrats still would have a good shot at the 2nd district, Beatty concluded.

    Managing Partner of East-West Strategic Advisors Michael Moore told Sputnik that the state’s second district can be won by a Democratic candidate.

    "Because of the retiring of Lyn Jenkins from the 2nd district a democrat candidate could take a conservative Republican District following a trend from Virginia and Pennsylvania giving the idea of more house turnovers credibility and momentum — energizing the Democrats," Moore said.

    Sara Marie from Wichita, Kansas, told Sputnik that she believes it is more important now than ever to Kansans that they have honest representatives in office regardless of party affiliation.

    "So I don't think they [Kansans] really are considering the national level at all. We have our own state issues that people would love to have addressed at that level," Marie explained.

    Take the 2016 primaries for example, Marie added, when people were crossing party lines to vote for Sanders over Clinton. The primaries were packed at each location for Sanders in Wichita while Republicans only had one location for voting.

    Professor of Political Science at Emporia State University Michael Smith told Sputnik that two of Kansas’ four Congressional districts have highly competitive races this year.

    Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paul Davis is running for the second district seat to replace Jenkins, while the Republicans have not yet settled on a front-running candidate to challenge him.

    "On the other hand, the Democrats in the 3rd district do not have a clear front-runner to challenge incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder, instead, they have a competitive primary," he added. "Both districts have been represented by Democrats in the past — the 3rd by Dennis Moore in the 1990s and early 2000s and the 2nd by Nancy Boyda in the early 2000s."

    Smith went on to say that the fourth district near Wichita is also seen as a longshot possibility for the Democrats because when their former representative Mike Pompeo was appointed to be Secretary of State in the Trump Administration, Republican Ron Estes won against Democrat James Thompson.

    "This election is an Estes-Thompson rematch — however, the district usually trends heavily Republican," the professor noted. "The final district, the rural ‘Big First’ in central and western Kansas, is one of the most-Republican Congressional districts in the country."

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    © YouTube screenshot
    ‘Latino Anger’: Democratic Socialist Scores Upset in New York Primary Election
    Smith believes name recognition will be a major factor in determining the outcomes, which bodes well for Yoder and Davis, while others will be forced to raise a lot of money to advertise.

    "Incumbent Kevin Yoder easily leads in name recognition in the 3rd, while in the 2nd, with no incumbent, Davis is easily the most-recognized due to his run for governor in 2014," he explained. "Others will have to raise a lot of money to advertise."

    "In the 3rd, Democrats seek to nationalize the election by tying Yoder to Trump, who did not win there. Yoder will counter by localizing — pointing out what he has done for the district," he said. "In the 2nd, on the other hand, Trump is more popular, so Davis will run by stressing what he can do for the district and distancing himself from the national party, while whomever the Republicans nominate will call Davis ‘liberal’ a lot and stress their support for Trump on issues like immigration and gun rights," Smith said.

    One wild-card issue that could be a factor, he added, is Trump’s tariffs because they will hurt Kansas farmers when other countries retaliate, which is important given the 2nd district is more rural than the 3rd.

    KANSAS GOVERNOR PRIMARY RACES

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump took sides against the sitting Republican governor of Kansas, Jeff Colyer, who was tied in recent polls with challenger Kris Kobach.

    It was a surprise move for a president to oppose an incumbent in his own party’s primary, but Kobach led Trump’s now-defunct electoral fraud commission.

    Democrats, may be rooting for Kobach, the New York Times reported, because many believe he is more beatable than Colyer. The likely Democratic nominee for Kansas governor is state senator Laura Kelly, the report added.

    On November 6, voters will choose one third of the US Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and governors of 36 states.

    Related:

    Facebook Identifies 'Influence Campaign' Ahead of US Midterm Election - Reports
    Trump 'Very Concerned' Russia Will Try to Meddle in US Midterms to Help Dems
    FBI Found No Trace of Russian Meddling in Midterm US Election 'Infrastructure'
    Most Americans Believe Foreign Powers to Interfere in Midterm Election - Poll
    Tags:
    2018 midterm elections, Kansas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse