WATCH: Sacramento BLM Chapter Crashes Wedding of Cop Linked to Fatal Shooting

Members of the Sacramento Black Lives Matter chapter crashed the wedding of a police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark earlier in 2018, video footage released this week shows.

Although California's Sacramento Police Department has refused to publicly name the two officers involved in the March 18 shooting death of Clark, citing safety concerns, their identities were ultimately revealed by the office of Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The department has yet to confirm Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet as the officers who repeatedly discharged their firearms during the incident, hitting the unarmed Clark multiple times. The number of bullets to hit Clark is still somewhat unclear as the family's private autopsy suggested that the 22-year-old was shot eight times, while the official county autopsy concluded it was seven.

Video footage released by the Sacramento chapter shows a group of activists walking toward an enclosure and asking Mercadal if he was already in the process of planning his wedding when he shot and killed Clark.

​"Terrence, I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?" one activist says. "I know this is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but he will not have that opportunity, ever."

"So, we came here to drink wine and also ask you how you've been sleeping," the participant added.

The confrontation was quickly brought to a close after a member of the wedding party ushered the BLM demonstrators away. A fellow activist can be heard yelling "murderer" towards the end of the recording.

According to reports, the group planned the event after they were able to find Mercadal's wedding website, which offered information on when and where the festivities would be taking place. As they found out, Mercadal was holding his wedding at a Sacramento-area vineyard.

"I think they need to be approached in spaces where they're a little more vulnerable," Tanya Faison, the founder for the Sacramento BLM chapter, told local station CBS13. "We're not violent, we're not gonna give to them what they brought to our community, we're not gonna hurt anyone, but we are gonna make them uncomfortable. And they should, because someone is dead."

Timothy Davis, the president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association, told the New York Daily News that the move wasn't appropriate.

"[Officers] deserve to be free from harassment by individuals seeking their own form of justice," Davis told the publication. "Clearly it was inappropriate."

The shooting sparked dozens of protests, and the investigation into actions by the police is still ongoing. It is unclear whether officers involved in the shooting will be charged in the matter.

Officers shot at Clark some 20 times while he was standing in his grandparents' backyard in March, looking away from law enforcement. At the time of the shooting, officers indicated they'd fired their weapons because he was armed. However, after inspecting the scene, cops discovered that Clark only had a white iPhone in his possession.