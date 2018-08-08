Register
02:24 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Sacramento Black Lives Matter chapter crash wedding of cop linked to fatal shooting of Stephon Clark

    WATCH: Sacramento BLM Chapter Crashes Wedding of Cop Linked to Fatal Shooting

    © Screenshot/ Black Lives Matter Sacramento
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Members of the Sacramento Black Lives Matter chapter crashed the wedding of a police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark earlier in 2018, video footage released this week shows.

    Although California's Sacramento Police Department has refused to publicly name the two officers involved in the March 18 shooting death of Clark, citing safety concerns, their identities were ultimately revealed by the office of Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris, according to the Sacramento Bee.

    The department has yet to confirm Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet as the officers who repeatedly discharged their firearms during the incident, hitting the unarmed Clark multiple times. The number of bullets to hit Clark is still somewhat unclear as the family's private autopsy suggested that the 22-year-old was shot eight times, while the official county autopsy concluded it was seven.

    Video footage released by the Sacramento chapter shows a group of activists walking toward an enclosure and asking Mercadal if he was already in the process of planning his wedding when he shot and killed Clark.

    ​"Terrence, I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?" one activist says. "I know this is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but he will not have that opportunity, ever."

    "So, we came here to drink wine and also ask you how you've been sleeping," the participant added.

    Woman hit by police car during Stephon Clark protest in Sacramento, US
    © Twitter/Guy Danilowitz
    WATCH: California Sheriff Rams Car Into Protester During Stephon Clark Vigil

    The confrontation was quickly brought to a close after a member of the wedding party ushered the BLM demonstrators away. A fellow activist can be heard yelling "murderer" towards the end of the recording.

    According to reports, the group planned the event after they were able to find Mercadal's wedding website, which offered information on when and where the festivities would be taking place. As they found out, Mercadal was holding his wedding at a Sacramento-area vineyard.

    "I think they need to be approached in spaces where they're a little more vulnerable," Tanya Faison, the founder for the Sacramento BLM chapter, told local station CBS13. "We're not violent, we're not gonna give to them what they brought to our community, we're not gonna hurt anyone, but we are gonna make them uncomfortable. And they should, because someone is dead."

    Timothy Davis, the president of the Sacramento Police Officers Association, told the New York Daily News that the move wasn't appropriate.

    "[Officers] deserve to be free from harassment by individuals seeking their own form of justice," Davis told the publication. "Clearly it was inappropriate."

    Matt Barnes, former player with the Sacramento Kings NBA team, speaks at a rally to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, U.S., March 31, 2018
    © REUTERS / Bob Strong
    ‘The Next Level’: Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Organizes Rallies in Support of Stephon Clark’s Family

    The shooting sparked dozens of protests, and the investigation into actions by the police is still ongoing. It is unclear whether officers involved in the shooting will be charged in the matter.

    Officers shot at Clark some 20 times while he was standing in his grandparents' backyard in March, looking away from law enforcement. At the time of the shooting, officers indicated they'd fired their weapons because he was armed. However, after inspecting the scene, cops discovered that Clark only had a white iPhone in his possession.

    Related:

    Cop Victim Stephon Clark's Brother Arrested on Felony Charges, Denied Bail
    Autopsy Shows Stephon Clark Shot 8 Times by California Cops, Mostly in Back
    Police Murder Stephon Clark; Bolton to Advise Trump on Foreign Policy
    California Police Chase Ends With Fatal Crash Into Parked Fighter Jet
    California City Pays $100K for Police Abuse During Pot Dispensary Raid (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Stephon Clark, Sacramento, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse