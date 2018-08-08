Russian Diplomats Visit Russian Citizen Suverin Detained in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats visited a US detention facility and confirmed that Russian national Maksim Suverin was in satisfactory condition, the Consulate General in New York said in a statement.

"The Consulate's diplomats visited Russian citizen Maksim Suverin in a New York detention facility," the release said on Tuesday. "Suverin described his health condition as satisfactory."

Suverin is one of several Russian citizens recently detained by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Previously, the US Department of Justice released the names of four Russian nationals arrested by the US authorities in Los Angeles, California and Boston, Massachusetts.

The spokesman for the US Department of Justice said that the most recent arrests of Russian nationals in California are related to a multimillion-dollar fake advertisement scheme for cars.