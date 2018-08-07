Advisers Urged Trump to Refrain From Commenting on Trump Tower Meeting – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump was asked to refrain from further making comments on his son's meeting with several Russian citizens in Trump Tower in June 2016, the CNN broadcaster reported on Tuesday citing an informed source.

Trump was allegedly told that his tweeting and reactions only boosted discussions on the issue, the source said.

On Sunday, the president admitted in a Twitter message that the 2016 talks between Donald Trump Jr and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was aimed at gathering information on Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee at the time, but he insisted that this meeting was "totally legal." He also said he did not know anything about the meeting before it happened.

Donald Trump Jr. has previously admitted that he indeed met with the Russians, but he called the meeting a "nothing conversation," saying it was about adoption and completely unrelated to Clinton and the 2016 presidential election.

Russia has denied all allegations of interference in the 2016 election, and both Trump and the Kremlin firmly reject accusations of collusion.