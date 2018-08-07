Trump's Star Voted Off Hollywood Walk of Fame

West Hollywood City Council members proposed a resolution Monday night encouraging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald Trump’s star, citing his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously voted to remove President Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame, Mayor John Duran tweeted.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) 7 августа 2018 г.

The council is expected to send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to consider removing the monument.

However, a statement from the Chamber suggests that it’s unlikely it will act.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” said chamber president Leron Gubler.

Earlier, the West Hollywood City Council introduced the resolution to remove 45th’s star, which was awarded to him in 2007 at the height of his “Apprentice” fame, citing “a number of disturbing instances concerning Mr. Trump’s treatment of women,” the current administration’s immigration policy, denial of climate change, as well as the president’s inability to “hold Russia accountable for its crimes.”

Since Donald Trump took office, his Walk of Fame star has been vandalized on multiple occasions – and even reduced to rubble twice. The most recent incident took place in late July when a pickaxe-wielding vandal smashed the Hollywood landmark.