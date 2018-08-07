Trump's Star Voted Off Hollywood Walk of Fame

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously voted to remove President Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame, Mayor John Duran tweeted.
West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain— JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) 7 августа 2018 г.
The council is expected to send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to consider removing the monument.
However, a statement from the Chamber suggests that it’s unlikely it will act.
“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” said chamber president Leron Gubler.
Since Donald Trump took office, his Walk of Fame star has been vandalized on multiple occasions – and even reduced to rubble twice. The most recent incident took place in late July when a pickaxe-wielding vandal smashed the Hollywood landmark.
