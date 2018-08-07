Register
18:47 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold a die-in protest at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Donald Trump on Christmas Day in reaction against a Twitter post by US President-elect Trump referring to expansion of the United States nuclear arsenal on December 25 in Los Angeles, California

    Trump's Star Voted Off Hollywood Walk of Fame

    © AFP 2018 / DAVID MCNEW
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    West Hollywood City Council members proposed a resolution Monday night encouraging the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald Trump’s star, citing his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously voted to remove President Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame, Mayor John Duran tweeted.

    The council is expected to send a formal letter to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to consider removing the monument.

    READ MORE: Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal to Pay $20,000 to Bail Out His Copycat — Reports

    However, a statement from the Chamber suggests that it’s unlikely it will act.

    “The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk,” said chamber president Leron Gubler.

    (File) Republican presidential candidate frontrunner Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in seen, September 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California
    © AFP 2018 / ROBYN BECK
    WATCH Men Dressed as Russian Soldiers Guard Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
    Earlier, the West Hollywood City Council introduced the resolution to remove 45th’s star, which was awarded to him in 2007 at the height of his “Apprentice” fame, citing “a number of disturbing instances concerning Mr. Trump’s treatment of women,” the current administration’s immigration policy, denial of climate change, as well as the president’s inability to “hold Russia accountable for its crimes.”

    Since Donald Trump took office, his Walk of Fame star has been vandalized on multiple occasions – and even reduced to rubble twice. The most recent incident took place in late July when a pickaxe-wielding vandal smashed the Hollywood landmark.

    Related:

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star May Get Removed
    WATCH Men Dressed as Russian Soldiers Guard Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal to Pay $20,000 to Bail Out His Copycat - Reports
    Pickax-Wielding Vandal Smashes Trump Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (VIDEO)
    Canadian Restaurant Given One Star After It Refuses to Serve Trump Supporter
    Tags:
    vote, resolution, council, city, vandalism, star, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood, Chamber of Commerce, Donald Trump, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse