Register
20:15 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz, a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

    Parkland Shooter Suspect Says He Heard Demons, Interrogation Transcript Reveals

    © AP Photo / (Broward County Jail
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooter has made shocking confessions to a detective shortly after he was apprehended by police. Several new details have emerged on his broken state of mind leading up to the massacre.

    Bowman County police have released today a copy of the transcript between Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz and Detective John Curcio. The interview was recorded at the Boward County sheriff’s office.

    The heavily redacted transcript offers a chilling account of Cruz’s mental state following the shooting, which left 17 students and faculty members dead, and injured 16 others.

    David Hogg
    © AP Photo/ Terry Spencer
    Parkland Survivor, Activist’s Home ‘Swatted’ After Hostage Prank
    Cruz struggled to provide basic information about himself, including giving his own name and birthdate. When asked if he would like a glass of water, Cruz replied. “I don’t deserve it.”

    He later spoke about voices he began hearing after losing his parents. Cruz’s father passed around 2004 and his mother died after losing a battle with pneumonia last November.

    After Detective Curzio had left the room to fetch the water, Cruz began to scream, “Kill me. Just f**king kill me. F**k.”

    Cruz then told authorities that the voices continuously told him to do things like cutting and killing himself, or buying weapons, including the AR-15 used to carry out the shooting. He expressed that the voices talked to him more at nighttime, Local 10 News reported.

    When asked to explain what the evil voices told him to do, Cruz replied "Burn. Kill. Destroy."

     

     

    "I have someone in my head who I can talk to about it… to have somebody… because I have no one," he explained.

    The suspect confessed to using Xanax and marijuana to make the voices go away. He also tried to kill himself by overdosing on Ibuprofin two months before and alcohol several years back.

    Cruz also insinuated that his mother and brother Zack Cruz constantly abused him and called him crazy, worthless, and stupid. "I don't know if he cares about me or not… I feel like the voice cares more about me than my brother," he revealed.

    However, his brother offered his own account while attempting to reach out to him on social media, just before the massacre took place.

    "I know you probably felt like you had nobody but I care about you. [I] literally would pull my heart out for you. I know I make it seem like I didn't care about you at all. I know I made it seem like when we were growing up that I hated you… but truth is… I didn't want to look weak. I love you with all my heart," his brother commented.

    Cruz had also reportedly been spotted doing target practice with a red Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap on his head, CNN notes.

     

     

    Xanax is a Schedule IV controlled substance in the United States and is widely known to cause paradoxical reactions such as aggression, mania, hyperactivity, rage, and hostile behavior. The revelation has been linked to circumstances surrounding similar attacks.

    The Link Between Violent Behavior and Psychotropic Drugs

    Nikolas Cruz’s testimony offers another bleak window into the dark history of prescription drugs, many which have caused relatively benign people to commit serious offenses. While the gun debate remains hot, others are raising the issue of psychotropic drugs to the forefront.

    The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) extensively researches abuses in the medical field and had documented 36 cases where Xanax and other psychotropic drugs have been made public.

    Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at the school in Parkland, Florida, U.S., March 14, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    After Parkland Shooting, Some Teachers Consider Leaving Due to Safety Issues - Poll
    The organization mentions several high-profile cases, including the 1999 Columbine massacre where Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold were either reportedly on antidepressants or undergoing therapy. While Klebold’s medical records have not been disclosed, Harris was reportedly taking Luvox at the time.

    31 year-old Florida State University student Myron May wounded three students in the school library before officers returned fire, killing him. Police found a half-empty bottle of Hydroxyzine in his apartment and had been prescribed Vyvanse and Seroquel before the shooting took place.

    CCHR also issued a report detailing the connection between psychotropic prescriptions and violent activity. The report, titled, “The Link Between Psychiatric Drugs and Violence”, offers an extensive list of case studies on pharmacological-induced violent behavior, including school shootings.

    “Despite 22 international drug regulatory warnings on psychiatric drugs citing effects of mania, hostility, violence and even homicidal ideation, and dozens of high profile shootings/killings tied to psychiatric drug use, there has yet to be a federal investigation on the link between psychiatric drugs and acts of senseless violence,” the report asserts.

    The report also mentions that, “[between] 2004 and 2012, there have been 14,773 reports to the U.S. FDA’s MedWatch system on psychiatric drugs causing violent side effects including: 1,531 cases of homicidal ideation/homicide, 3,287 cases of mania & 8,219 cases of aggression.”

    Following the Parkland massacre, the organization issued a public statement urging federal authorities to investigate which prescriptions Cruz had been taking and to highlight that many like him had “undergone ‘behavioral health’ treatment which did nothing to prevent the murderous outcome,” it stated.

    New York-based psychologist Dr. David Kirschner argued that, throughout his career, “[most] of the young murderers I have personally examined had…been in ‘treatment’ and were using prescribed stimulant/amphetamine type drugs before and during the killing events. These medications did not prevent but instead contributed to the violence […]”

    19 year-old Cruz has been charged with 34 counts of murder and attempted murder. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was forced to give him a not guilty plea after Cruz refused to speak during his court case.

    Related:

    Parkland Students Return From Break to Strict Security (PHOTOS)
    Laura Ingraham Apologizes as Advertisers Drop Her for Mocking Parkland Survivor
    School Shooter Has White Supremacist Ties, Trump to Visit Parkland, FL
    Florida School Reopens Two Weeks After Deadly Mass Shooting (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    testimony, investigation, suspect, shooter, shooting, school shooting, Nikolas Cruz, Parkland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse