Register
04:56 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rosie O'Donnell

    WATCH: O’Donnell v. The Donald: Rosie Appears at DC’s ‘Kremlin Annex’

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Longtime hater of US President Donald Trump, actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell protested in front of the White House Monday night in the ongoing, astroturfed “Occupy” protests at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC.

    Rosie joined the protests outside the White House — dubbed the "Kremlin Annex" by organizer Adam Parkhomenko — on their 22nd day since they started the night of Trump's return from Helsinki, Finland, after his high level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She joined by a who's who of Broadway stars, including members of the cast of "Hamilton," a hit play among US liberals that reveres the founding fathers of the United States of America.

    Protesters held signs saying things such as "don't trade our bald eagle for a Russian bear," and "Treason Traitor! KGB approved." One man wearing a mask of Trump held a sign with a picture of Putin on it saying "Meet my b**ch." 

    Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, speaks at the protest Occupy the White House protest in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Quasi Cop, Clinton Adviser Rakes in $100K for ‘Occupy’ White House Protests

    One of the speakers recounted how the protests got started on the night of the Helsinki summit, saying protesters realized that US democracy has been especially at risk since then. (It should be noted that former US presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, met with Putin while in office.)

    She went on to address the crowd, telling them that in order to get rid of Trump, they should take note from Ukraine, Tunisia and other countries that have had their governments violently overthrown in recent years.

    When Rosie arrived, she told the crowd that they should "keep coming back until [Trump] is out," telling them that she wanted to support their protest of "everything him and his administration have done, especially since Helsinki."

    "The more people who show up here — we're gonna take over DC, and eventually he'll have no choice but to resign," Rosie said at the conclusion of her remarks.

    As Sputnik News reported, Parkhomenko is a 15-year veteran campaigner for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a volunteer police officer in Washington, DC.

    Parkhomenko, a Ukrainian American, raised more than $100,000 for the protests in about two weeks, hoping to support a demonstration that will continue until Trump is ousted from office and perhaps cause the president to "flee to Russia like [former Ukrainian President Viktor] Yanukovych."

    Yanukovych was ousted from office amid the 2014 Euromaidan protests in Kiev, which were rife with neo-Nazi and white nationalist symbols.

    Parkhomenko refused to comment on the remark, telling Sputnik News only "thank you for your help."

    Sputnik News attended two of the protests prior to the one on Monday, which have been held every night but one since the Helsinki summit. Protesters chanted the name of their favorite cable news host, Rachel Maddow, and heaped praise on the FBI and US Secret Service. Heavy use of homophobic slurs against Putin and Trump were also deployed by the Resistance in attendance.

    The Facebook page for Occupy Lafayette Park, which uses the "black power fist" (a symbol of resistance that came into prominence during the Bolshevik revolution in Russia), is paying to promote its protests on Facebook, "calling upon all individuals with grievances against this administration to join."

    It appears that Rosie has heeded that call. "I spend about 90 percent of my waking hours tweeting hatred towards this administration," she told late night show host Seth Meyers in November.

    The feud between Trump and Rosie long predates the reality show host's presidential campaign — it started in 2006, when both were television celebrities. In Rosie's telling, Trump has directed fire and fury towards her since she made comments about his business going bankrupt four times and his otherwise allegedly shady business practices.

    #TrumpVlog @Rosie wasn't even a short term fix at The View.

    A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 1, 2014 at 12:25pm PST

    ​The two have exchanged incendiary remarks about one another since. During the first Republican primary presidential debate, Fox News host and debate moderator Megyn Kelly asked Trump about his references to women as "dogs," "fat pigs" and "slobs." 

    "Only Rosie O'Donnell," Trump interrupted.

    On Twitter, Trump has called Rosie "crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb," adding that "other than that I like her very much." Rosie called Trump "sickNAZIf**kTRUMP" and "Putin's pr*ck" in a tweet featuring an image of special counsel Robert Mueller dressed as Superman.

    Rosie has cheered on the special counsel's investigation, which has failed so far to reach its primary mandate of finding evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    "Today after your show, I'm going to get a Bob Mueller tattoo," she joked to Meyers, "right over my heart. I'm so in love with Bob Mueller, I want to get posters, I want to meet him."

    She jokingly recounted a call with her therapist the night of Trump's election when she screamed at him about getting stuck in Boston without Xanax. "Mommy's better since Bob Mueller," she told Meyers in November.

    Despite joking about her own drug use, Rosie has alleged that Trump himself requires medication and that he may fire Mueller.

    As Rosie and the Broadway stars protested outside the White House, Mueller is preparing to celebrate his 74th birthday. Parkhomenko tweeted that on Tuesday, he'll be bringing cake to the demos.

     

    Related:

    Dems Exaggerate POTUS’ Trump Tower Tweets to Keep Russiagate ‘Alive’ - Author
    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star May Get Removed
    Trump’s Reinstated Sanctions on Iran Amount to ‘Economic Warfare’
    US Senate Candidate Says Fellatio From Trump Might Be Nice (VIDEO)
    This Is Who We Are: MSNBC Guest Drops Sh*t-Bombs About Trump on Live TV (VIDEO)
    Trump's Admission on Trump Tower Meeting with Russians Major Retreat - Senator
    Tags:
    occupy, Euromaidan, Democrats, color revolution, protest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok