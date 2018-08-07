Turkish Delegation to Visit Washington to Discuss Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of Turkish officials will travel to Washington within two days to discuss US sanctions on Turkey's interior and justice ministers, local media reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the sides have reached a consensus over sanctions and agreed on a face-to-face meeting.

© AFP 2018 / ADEM ALTAN Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers

The United States has recently decided to impose sanctions on Turkey’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu over the detention by Turkey of US pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 4 that Ankara might freeze assets of US top justice and security officials in response to US sanctions against Turkish ministers.