US DoJ Reveals Names of Russians Recently Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice released to Sputnik on Monday the names of four Russian nationals arrested by the US authorities in Los Angeles, California, on charges of money laundering.

Justice Department spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik that the four individuals detained on August 1 and 2 are: Stanislav Lisitskiy, Aleksei Livadnyi,Nikolay Tupikin and Kirill Dedusev.

The Justice Department also said that another Russian national, Maxim Suverin, was arrested on July 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, via a criminal complaint.

Earlier, that Russian Consulate General has sent an inquiry to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get an access to the arrested Russian citizens.

DoJ Spokesman Oxman also told Sputnik that seven Russian nationals and citizens of former Soviet Union republics are among 25 defendants in a fraud and money laundering case.

Oxman said on Monday that the most recent arrests of Russian nationals in the US state of California is related to a multimillion-dollar fake advertisement scheme for cars.