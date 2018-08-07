US DoJ Reveals Names of Russians Recently Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

Justice Department spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik that the four individuals detained on August 1 and 2 are: Stanislav Lisitskiy, Aleksei Livadnyi,Nikolay Tupikin and Kirill Dedusev.
The Justice Department also said that another Russian national, Maxim Suverin, was arrested on July 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, via a criminal complaint.
Earlier, that Russian Consulate General has sent an inquiry to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get an access to the arrested Russian citizens.
Oxman said on Monday that the most recent arrests of Russian nationals in the US state of California is related to a multimillion-dollar fake advertisement scheme for cars.
